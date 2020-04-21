Pink and son Jameson, 3, are ‘feeling better’ but not fully recovered from ‘rollercoaster’ COVID-19

On Friday, Pink revealed to her that she and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for COVID-19 after ‘showing symptoms’ of the virus.

And during an Instagram Live on Saturday, the 40-year-old singer revealed that although her and her son are feeling ‘better than [they] were,’ they are not recovered fully.

‘I’m hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens,’ explained the So What songstress.

For Saturday’s chat, Pink was joined by friend and author Jen Pastiloff as she elaborated on her and Jameson’s scary ordeal.

Pink emphasized that though she and the three-year-old ‘have [both] been really, really sick,’ Jameson ‘has had the worst of it.’

During the stream, daughter Willow, 8, made a brief cameo, while her famous mother explained her approach to the virus with Pastiloff.

‘I’ve kept a journal of [Jameson’s] symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us.’

She continued: ‘Last week I was on Nebulizers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie.

‘In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine,”‘ said Pink of the United States government’s response to the virus.

‘Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine. We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or a mountain lion.

‘But [Jameson has] been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.’

Pink admitted that ‘there were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.’

‘It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.’

The Just Give Me A Reason singer clarified that though her and Jameson have been dealing with the potentially life threatening illness, husband Carey Hart and eight-year-old daughter Willow ‘have been perfectly fine.’

Pink married Hart back in 2006 and shares both Willow and Jameson with the former professional freestyle motocross competitor.

In the post shared with her 7.7million Instagram followers on Friday, Pink wrote in great detail about her personal experience with COVID-19 and that she has since been ‘re-tested’ and no longer has the virus.

‘Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.’

‘My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.’

The singer expressed her disdain for the United States government’s response to the potentially deadly virus and has vowed to do her part to help those suffering across the country.

‘It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real.’

She explained that ‘people need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.’

In order to ‘support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines,’ Pink donated ‘$500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia’ in honor of her mother, Judy Moore.

Moore worked at Temple University Hospital ‘for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.’

On top of her donation to Temple, the Grammy award winning artist donated an additional ‘$500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.’

‘THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,’ she concluded.