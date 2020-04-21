Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK

A pink supermoon is set to grace the skies tonight as Earth and its natural satellite come within celestial touching distance.

The moon will be at perigee — the closest point in its orbit — at 7.09pm BST and the full moon will peak at 3.35am BST in the skies above the UK.

At its closest point, the moon will be just 221,524 miles (35,6508km) from Earth and a tantalising glimpse of this evening’s show was seen last night.

Many stargazers were treated to a larger than usual moon and snapped spectacular images, but tonight’s is expected to be even larger.

Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface. The moniker comes from a Northern Native American word for an early-blooming wildflower.

The name comes from the Herb moss pink phlox, or ‘wild ground’ phlox, which blooms in early spring in the US and Canada.

The Pink Moon is particularly significant because it is used to set the date for Easter, which is the Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox.

In some other cultures, the Pink Moon is known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

As this will also be a supermoon, people can expect it to look up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee.

Those with a telescope, a pair of binoculars, or even particularly beady eyes, will be able to make out some of its vast plains, jagged mountains, ancient volcanoes and the brutal scars from endless meteorite bombardment.

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9 and the next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

The timing of the full moon’s appearance depends on where the moon is in its orbit around the Earth; this is why the actual time of the full moon can be in daylight for certain locations.

At time zones in the US, the moon will be fullest at precisely 10:35 pm EDT.

Of course now, in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, is the perfect time to start looking up. The skies are clear — not just of pollution, but also planes and helicopters roaring over. The air quality over our cities is the best it has been in decades.

As Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich, puts it: ‘It’s going to be spectacular. The Super Moon is a great opportunity for everyone to appreciate the beauty of the natural world.’

Like any full moon, skygazers should be able to see the Moon in all its glory, fully illuminated by the Sun.

It occurs when the moon is located on the opposite side of the Earth as the sun, meaning its face is fully illuminated.

According to an Old Wive’s Tale, many believe that labour can be induced by the lunar cycle and the start of a full moon.

The suggestion is that a full moon’s gravitational pull affects the amniotic fluid in the same way it affects the water in the sea and rivers, as well as influencing the levels of the hormone melatonin.

Maternity wards are said to be busier during a full moon, although in the medical world there are many who are sceptical about whether the moon encourages labour.