PIP UK: You cannot receive payments if you get this state benefit – what is it?

PIP, or Personal Independence payment, is a state benefit that can provide claimants with income to help with the costs associated with ill-health. The money can be received regardless of whether claimants are working or not but there are some limitations in place.

PIP can be claimed by people who have a health condition or disability where they have had difficulties with daily living or getting around (or both) for at least three months. Also, these difficulties should be expected to continue for at least none months.

Additionally, claimants will usually have had to have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years, and be in one of these countries when they apply. The actual payments will be split into two categories, as detailed below: Daily living part – £59.70 or £89.15 per week

Mobility part – £23.60 or £62.25 per week

A claimant could receive one of these payments or all of them, depending on the severity of their condition. However, a person will not be able to receive PIP payments at all if they’re already receiving Armed Forces Independence Payments at the same time. To work out what a person will be eligible for, the DWP will assess claimant’s conditions by using an in dependent healthcare professional. This assessment will likely be conducted over the phone.

Claims for PIP can be done through the phone, via a textphone or by post but before a claim is made, the claimant will need to have certain information ready. They’ll need their: contact details, for example telephone number

date of birth

National Insurance number – this is on letters about tax, pensions and benefits

bank or building society account number and sort code

doctor or health worker’s name, address and telephone number

dates and addresses for any time they’ve spent abroad, in a care home or hospital

Eligible claimants will need to inform the government of any changes in their circumstances. This can include changes in condition, personal details or address moves. It is important to update the government promptly on these kinds of changes as claimants may have to pay a penalty if they give wrong information or do not report a change in their circumstances. There is a designated PIP enquiry line to handle these kinds of updates. PIP payments can also be received more quickly if the claimant’s condition makes them terminally ill.