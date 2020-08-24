PIP warning: Your payments may come through early next week – check now

UNIVERSAL Credit, state pension and child benefit claimants may see their payments come through early next week due to an oncoming bank holiday. However, Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and other legacy benefits may also be affected.

Universal Credit and other state benefits are usually paid on a four or two weekly basis. The dates are unlikely to change while a person is claiming a benefit but bank holidays can temporarily alter arrangements.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland the next bank holiday will fall on August 31. For some claimant’s, their payments may fall on this date through its natural scheduling. If this occurs, the actual payment will likely be made early, arriving on the first working day before the bank holiday. This will be the 28th, which is next Friday.

These changes may affect PIP claimants as well as legacy benefit receivers, which can include housing benefit, income support and income-based jobseeker’s allowance. PIP payments can be received on top of Universal Credit and they are designed to help with some of the extra costs associated with long term ill-health. PIP claimants need to be aged between 16 and state pension age to receive the payments. So long as they’re eligible, they could get between £23.60 and £151.40 per week.

Claimants will need to have a health condition or disability where they: Have had difficulties with daily living or getting around (or both) for at least three months

Expect these difficulties to continue for at least none months Additionally, claimants will have needed to have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years and be in one of these countries when applying.

In some instances, state pensioners may be able to receive PIP if they meet certain criteria. They’ll be able to get PIP if they were already getting PIP before reaching state pension age and their condition hasn’t changed. They may also be able to receive PIP if they’ve been claiming Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and they’ve had a letter inviting them to apply for PIP. It should be noted that if state pensioners are not eligible for PIP, they may be able to receive attendance allowance instead.