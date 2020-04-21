Pippen Was ‘The Best Player In The World’ When Jordan Left, Says Rodman

The lack of basketball has been difficult for the world but “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan’s career has made up for it. Chicago Bulls content has flooded social media, including Dennis Rodman saying Scottie Pippen was the best player in the world when Jordan left.

The first two episodes of the documentary recently aired and it has left fans and players wanting more. It had several revelations during the 90s era, that the Bulls were also filled with drama outside of basketball during their 97-98 campaign. One angle the show exposed was how Pippen signed an undervalued contract just to secure his financial needs.

The outcry and support for Pippen ensued and players and fans went out of their way to defend the Hall of Famer as one of the best to ever play.

Their teammate Rodman was an integral part of the Bulls dynasty as a defensive and energy player. When it came to describing Pippen, he likened him as a dominant figure on the court.

“When Michael Jordan left for ‘93…Scottie Pippen was the best player in the world,” said Rodman.

This comment debatably beats several All-Stars during the era of Jordan’s absence including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“He led the team in every category. Every category. Scottie got his wings in 1991 when he beat the Detroit Pistons,” Rodman added.

“When Michael left, Scottie took over. The next thing you know, he was the best player in the world,” Rodman concluded.

The Chicago Bulls will forever be associated with Jordan’s accomplishments. The ‘greatest of all time’ was able to tally a total of six NBA titles care of two separate three-peats. But in all of Jordan’s success, there was Pippen delivering phenomenal performances.

The narrative of Pippen as Jordan’s sidekick has slowly been dwindled by the release of the documentary. It was Pippen’s elite defense and all-around mobility on the court that helped the Bulls to their championship success.

The show will continue in the succeeding weeks to keep everyone company with much-needed basketball content. The 10-part series will air two episodes weekly and will conclude on May 17.