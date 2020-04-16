‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Star Claims Sixth Movie Is Being Discussed

“Pirates Of The Caribbean” has been one of the most successful film franchises in the history of Hollywood. The movies did not just get love from the critics but also got a lot of support from the global audience as well. The last film in the franchise, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” came in 2017 and since then, fans have been urging Disney to come out with the sixth movie as soon as possible.

And it seems, the production giant is finally listening to the ardent fans of the franchise.

Lee Arenberg, who portrayed the character of bumbling pirate Pintel in the first three movies of the franchise, claims that discussions on a possible sixth film are definitely taking place. While making an appearance on Kendall Talks TV, Arenberg noted that he would love to be part of the upcoming movie if someone comes up to him with an offer.

“They are definitely talking about it, as far as I know. I mean yeah, of course, obviously. But they have already done two without us. I love it, though. I love that part. But it is not up to me,” Arenberg said.

It will be interesting to see how the sixth film will expand the seafaring saga because it is unclear whether the next movie will be another sequel or a reboot of the original trilogy.

The “Pirates Of The Caribbean” series started in 2003 with Johnny Depp portraying the character of Jack Sparrow. The first movie, “Curse Of The Black Pearl,” opened in theaters in 2003 and earned more than $650 million worldwide. The success of the film prompted Disney to turn it into a trilogy.

The second film in the trilogy, “Dead Man’s Chest,” came in 2006 and became the first movie of the franchise to accumulate over $1 billion globally. Since then, “On Stranger Tides” has been the only other film in the series to earn more than $1 billion at the box office.

As a whole, the franchise has made over $4 billion worldwide with the production budget of $1.2 billion. Apart from Depp, stars like Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, and Kevin McNally have also made appearances in the series.

“Curse Of The Black Pearl” is still the highest-rated movie of the franchise and currently holds a score of 79% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.