Pit Bull Takes ‘Chunk Out Of’ Georgia Woman’s Hand In Vicious Attack, Dog Owner Flees

A woman in Beltline, Georgia, had to undergo a surgery after a pit bull “took chunk out of her arm” in an attack that took place last month.

Speaking to CBS 46 on Tuesday (April 21), the woman, identified as Lane Pilcher, said she was walking her dog, Banjo, when the attack took place.

Recalling the incident, she said, “I heard and saw a dog off to the right of me in a grassy area with its owner barking very aggressively.” Moments later the dog, a pit bill, escaped from its leash and started sprinting toward the victim and her dog.

“All I had time really to do was grab my dog pick him up and turn my back toward this dog that was coming at me,” said Pilcher, adding that the pit bull, however, managed to grab her hand.

“It really just took a whole chunk out of my arm,” she recalled.

After the pit bill let go of her, the victim ran for help. In the meantime, the pit bull and its owner fled from the scene in a white BMW. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to a local hospital where she underwent an emergency surgery.

“They weren’t really able to put any stitches in my arm because it was nothing there to reattach,” she said, adding, “I’ve been at home with my family, they’re having to care for me.”

Pilcher is now seeking public help in finding the pit bull and its owner. Anyone with any information about them is requested to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

“We all need to do whatever we can do to make sure that this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Pilcher said.

In a similar incident in Michigan, a six-year-old boy suffered serious injuries including skull fracture after a pit bull viciously attacked his face. Camdon Bozell was at his grandmother’s home when he was attacked by the canine. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery.

“He suffered a broken nose, skull fracture, possible nerve damage to the left side of his face and upper lip and many, many stitches,” a family member said, adding that the boy will “more than likely need more plastic surgery in the future along with counseling to recover emotionally from such a tragic experience.”