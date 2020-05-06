Plane crashed after engine failure test

A Rossair plane was performing a simulated engine failure at too low an altitude before it plunged into the ground in the South Australian Riverland, killing all three people on board, an investigation has found.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the Cessna 441 couldn’t regain sufficient speed or height to avoid the crash near Renmark in 2017.

Normal power to both engines wasn’t restored after the test, probably because the degraded aircraft performance, or the associated risk, weren’t recognised by the pilots, the ATSB said in its final report on Thursday.

“Consequently, about 40 seconds after initiation of the simulated engine failure, the aircraft experienced an asymmetric loss of control,” the ATSB said.

Killed in the crash were Rossair’s chief pilot Martin Scott, 48; fellow pilot Paul Daw, 65; and Civil Aviation Safety Authority inspector Stephen Guerin, 56.

Data received from the plane ceased about 60 seconds after take-off from the Renmark Airport with the last recorded information putting it at an altitude of about 200 metres.

The aircraft wreckage was located about 228 metres from its last recorded position.

The tail section of the plane separated from the main cabin and the cockpit and instrument panels were extensively damaged.

At the time of the crash, the Rossair plane was involved in training exercises to allow Mr Daw to return to the company as a pilot after working for some time with an Adelaide flying school.

He was flying from the front left control seat, Mr Scott from the right-hand seat while Mr Guerin was observing and assessing the flight from the first passenger seat directly behind.

In its report, the ATSB said because Mr Guerin was not in a control seat he was unable to share the headset system used by Mr Daw and the chief pilot.

“Therefore, despite having significant experience in Cessna 441 operations, he had reduced ability to actively monitor the flight and communicate any identified problem,” it said.

“The inductee and chief pilot, while compliant with recency requirements, had limited recent experience in the Cessna 441 and that probably led to a degradation in the skills required to safely perform and monitor the simulated engine failure exercise.”

The ATSB said the chief pilot and other key operational managers within Rossair were also experiencing high workload and pressure during the months leading up to the accident.

After the crash, the company continued non-flying operations until July 2018 when it was placed into voluntary administration.