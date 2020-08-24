Plane passengers scream after being evacuated as girl, 2, won’t wear face mask

Every single passenger was forced to get off a plane because a two-year-old girl did not want to wear a mask.

This despite many other passengers coming to the girl’s defence.

But airline JetBlue says it recently updated its policy, and now requires everyone to wear a face covering – including children aged 2 and over.

They say this is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Footage of the incident onboard the Newark-bound flight captured the tension of the moment as a woman is is seen pleading with flight attendants.

The woman is the girl’s mother, Chaya Bruck, of Flatbush in Brooklyn, New York, and she spoke to NBC New York.

She said the experience was traumatising and almost left her family stranded in Florida.

Chaya was travelling with her children and expected to fly from Orland to Newark Airport on Wednesday.

But an argument began with a flight attendant over her daughter’s age. She had thought her little girl would be exempt, given her age.

She told reporters: “He said no, she has to cover her nose and her mouth, and I said I could try but then she was pulling it off.

“A few minutes later, they came to me and they told me that I have to gather my things and I have to get off the plane.”

But she refused – and several off her fellow passengers begged the flight attendant to leave her alone.

But then an announcement came over the speakers that everyone would have to get off the plane.

While JetBlue announced they would try and get all passengers back on the flight as quick as possible, Chaya felt terrible about how she and her brood were treated.

She added: “They were horribly nasty, my kids were crying. Really traumatizing.

“I asked them, ‘Should I tie her hands and feet? What do you want me to do?’ They just wanted me off the plane.”

Her husband told The Yeshiva World that he plans to file a federal lawsuit against JetBlue.

A statement from Jet Blue said their policy on face coverings was updated on August 10.

This was done “to ensure everyone is wearing a face covering — adults and children alike — to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Children age 2 and over must wear a face covering, consistent with CDC guidelines.”

Chaya said she feels the airline’s policy should be altered to acknowledge the fact some children won’t keep their face coverings on.