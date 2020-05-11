‘Plans to be at WH tomorrow’: Pence’s office DENIES he’s self-isolating over Covid-19 fears

Spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence has refuted media reports the official was planning to enter self-quarantine after one of his aids tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit & is not in quarantine. Additionally, VP Pence has tested negative every single day & plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley said Sunday, shortly after Bloomberg reported that he would be staying away from public duties after one of his advisers tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday

BREAKING scoop: Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19, including today, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2020

Pence has announced several times that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, and the latest report says he again got a negative result on Sunday.

Rumours of the VP going into isolation were fuelled by a report alleging that he skipped a meeting with the president and military officials on Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is on the coronavirus White House task force headed by Pence, recently announced he will be entering a “modified quarantine” following “low risk” contact with the staffer who tested positive. His quarantine will include him working from home and wearing a face mask for 14 days.

It has not been officially revealed who the person is with coronavirus who came into contact with members of the task force, but Katie Miller, the press secretary to the vice president, tested positive on Friday. The task force last met in-person on Thursday.

