Playing it really, truly safe? Warren waits until Biden’s the last man standing before endorsing him for 2020

Warren waits till Biden’s the last guy standing before endorsing him for 2020″ src= “https://cdni.rt.com/files/2020.04/xxs/5e9718d52030272c2467ff23.jpg” data-sizes =” automobile” data-src=” data: image/png; base64, iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAJCAQAAACRI2S5AAAAEklEQVR42mP885MBL2AcVQAGAEduEafx9imZAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC “class=” media __ item lazyload “> Warren somewhat belatedly threw her assistance behind the presumptive candidate on Wednesday through Twitter, days after Democratic Socialist challenger Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race. I really wish @JoeBiden picks you for his Vice President. Was waiting up until after Bernie backed the concession you got for completely marketing out?

Warren rather belatedly threw her assistance behind the presumptive nominee on Wednesday through Twitter, days after Democratic Socialist challenger Bernie Sanders went down out of the race. I actually wish @JoeBiden picks you for his Vice President. Was waiting till after Bernie recommended the giving in you obtained for completely marketing out? This is so, so damn good.