PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed: What To Know

Sony has finally revealed the new DualSense controller, which will be used for the upcoming PlayStation 5 next-gen console. Sony promises that the new controller will be better than the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4, and will help players enjoy their games even more.

Here’s a quick look some of the new controller’s features, as per a PlayStation Blog entry from Hideaki Nishino, Platform Planning & Management Senior Vice President at Sony.

Haptic feedback

Nishino said the new controller will be able to produce “a variety of powerful sensations” that users will feel when they play on the new console. This will help users feel the “slow grittiness of driving a car through mud,” the SVP said.

Adaptive L2 and R2 triggers

The company has incorporated certain components into the controller so that playing using it will feel more realisting. The L2 and R2 triggers will now let players feel the tension of having to, as per Nishino, “drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

“Create” button

Sony has decided to replace the “Share” button to introduce a new “Create” button. This feature will allow players to “create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy it for themselves.”

Built-in microphone array

With the DualSense’s built-in microphone array, gone will be the days when users needed to connect the controller to a headset in order to talk to a friend. Players can use the mics to have quick conversations with their player friends.

A different design

Unlike older controllers, the DualSense controller features a two-toned design. It also has a repositioned light bar, and boasts of ergonomics meant to let players feel more in control of their game.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said.

“The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future,” he added.

Sony didn’t mention a price or give an exact release date for the DualSense controller or the PlayStation 5 console. Stay tuned for more details as they come.