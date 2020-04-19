PlayStation 5 Release Rumors: Sony Making Limited Game Consoles, Find Out Why

Companies are expected to tone down the production of their products due to the limitations enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gadgets headline the items that could be produced in controlled quantities, including the upcoming PlayStation 5. The game console is scheduled to come out later this year but the reason behind the limited production is not because of the coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg, Sony will be producing limited quantities of the PlayStation 5 because of the price it will carry. Armed with ambitious specs, the demand for the PS5 is unlikely to be the same as the PlayStation 4. When it launched, the PS4 sold 7.5 million units in the first six months. Sony plans to produce only 5 to 6 million PS5 game consoles.

Take note that the report singled out that price is the factor. In a certain way, the COVID-19 pandemic may still factor in. As most know, consumers will have a change of priorities moving forward. With income and essential needs more important right now, buying an expensive game console may not be on anyone’s budget for the rest of the year. It is almost the same dilemma that Apple is facing with the iPhone 12 which can be read here.

The actual price of the PS5 remains unknown. But there are some who forecast it to be between $499 to $549. Among the rumored specs of the PlayStation 5 include an octa-core Zen 2 based CPU, an RDNA 2 GPU (something that can run up to 10.3 TFLOPS), and a custom SSD which will allegedly be faster than the crop of PCs. These three components alone explain why there is reason to expect that the PS5 will be pricey.

Sony claims that PS5 production is hardly scathed by the coronavirus. That could be fine for now but the scenario could be different once the game console is ready for purchase. While it is true that demand may not be as high compared to the PS4, if folks are still holed up at home at the time of launch then there is a fair chance that many may get one despite the price.

Most are left confined to their homes with little things to do. Some have taken advantage of the technology by logging on social media or playing some games on their console. If the PS5 does come out and the coronavirus still uncontained, demand could still be at a certain level where the produced units may be insufficient.