PlayStation 5: Sony Facing Massive Issues In PS5 Production, Pricing

Sony’s next-generation console, PlayStation 5, is expected to be sold in a limited quantity and at a higher price on its initial release this Holiday 2020.

According to a report by Bloomberg who cited anonymous sources due to the privacy of the matter, Sony is planning to produce just five to six million PS5 until the end of the fiscal year in March 2021. While the entertainment and tech giant has no problems when it comes to production capacity, Sony decided to limit manufacturing of the console after their promotions were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

To recall, PlayStation 4 sold over 7.5 million units from November 2013 to March 2014. However, considering the current health crisis and the financial uncertainties it brings, demand for the console is expected to be lower.

On the other hand, the pricing of PS5 could be another deterrent to its demand.

Sony is said to be struggling with the PS5 price because of the cost of components, which is pushing the price tag further. Per the Bloomberg report, experts expect the console to be in the range of $499 to $549.

There is no final price yet for PS5, as Sony is also allegedly waiting for Microsoft to name their price on the Xbox Series X so they can compete with it and avoid getting steamrolled by the public with the cost of their console.

As for the release of PS5, there is still no change to its Holiday 2020 launch despite the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Sony is reportedly not considering delaying the release, unless Microsoft pushes back their release date as well.

PlayStation 5 has been making headlines recently, especially after its powerful specs were released in March 2020. The new console boasts a new SSD storage for faster loading time and improved graphics, as well as a new Tempest Engine for a better audio experience.

Its controller, called DualSense, also made waves for its departure from the typical DualShock. The upcoming PS5 controller will feature haptic feedback and its own built-in mic for a more immersive gaming experience.

Sony also promised that DualSense will pioneer a new way to share content with a “Create Button.”