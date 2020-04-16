PlayStation Giving Away ‘Uncharted’ Game For Free As Part Of Coronavirus Effort

PlayStation is doing its part to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus all over the world.

On Tuesday (April 14), Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan announced on the PlayStation Blog that they will be giving away two major titles for free as part of their Play At Home initiative in this time of crisis.

With the coronavirus initiative, “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Journey” will be available for free through digital downloads starting April 15 (8pm EDT). However, it is just for a limited time, as the offer will only last until May 5.

Once downloaded though, players will be able to keep the games permanently.

“During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners,” Ryan said in the announcement.

The Sony exec, however, warned that some players in the US and Europe might need some time to download the games due to the reduced download speed in the PlayStation Network. To recall, Sony slowed it down to “help preserve access for the entire internet community.”

“Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” features the single-player campaigns of “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune,” “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves,” and “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.” The action-adventure “Uncharted” series is undeniably one of the most popular PlayStation-exclusive titles, which is why its availability comes as big news for fans.

On the other hand, “Journey” is a highly acclaimed adventure game that has been in the market since 2012. It was ported to PS4 in 2015, further growing in popularity for its narrative, visual and auditory art. It also won several awards during its initial release, including a Game of the Year plum from the Interactive Achievement Awards (now called D.I.C.E. Awards).

Sony described the game as a “beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.”