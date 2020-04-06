PlayStation Plus Free Games: ‘Uncharted 4’ Tries To Keep Quarantined Folks Busy

With both the young and old restricted to their homes, it may be the best time to play some video games on their Sony PlayStation. As it usually does, new game titles are set for release this April absolutely free. Two titles are being offered this month – “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and “Dirt Rally 2.0.”

Only two game titles have been offered for April but these will have to do, at least for the PlayStation Plus subscribers. Sony continues to carry on what it started in 2020, offering subscribers to play Nathan Drake as he ventures out in his exploration and treasure hunting endeavors. This latest installment from the “Uncharted” series follows a previous one released three months earlier.

In “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” Drake comes out of retirement to continue hunting for fortune and treasure, Slash Gear reported. And like other explorers, it will not be an easy route to achieving his mission. Drake will go around the world and will be left to make critical decisions on who to save and who to sacrifice, making it a curious game to check out. With the lull, folks can even try out different scenarios in the game to see how things turn out.

If being an explorer is not a gamer’s cup of tea then perhaps trying out “Dirt Rally 2.0” will be of more interest. The racing game puts players to test, fulfilling their urge for the need for speed, high adrenaline, and more dirt.

The two titles will be available starting Apr. 7 via the PlayStation Plus subscription service. They are free to play until May 4. In the meantime, subscribers can still enjoy the games from last month. These are “Shadow of Colossus” and “Sonic Forces” which will be up until Apr. 6.

Folks who are looking to keep themselves busy may want to take a breather and try to play some video games to keep their minds off the coronavirus situation. With most ordered to stay indoors, this is the best they can do other than surfing online or engaging in social media exchanges.