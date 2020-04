April 7 – Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd nearly doubled its customer base in the first quarter of 2020, driving a six-fold rise in revenue, as a market sell-off drove a boom in financial betting by retail traders locked down in their homes.

The company said revenue for the three months ended March 31 shot up to $316.6 million from $53.9 million and the number of active customers jumped to 194,024 from 97,921. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)