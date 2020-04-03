PM Johnson may come out of isolation despite still experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

British PM Boris Johnson could be poised to end his 7-day isolation period on Friday despite continuing to have “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus, with his spokesperson insisting there has been “no change” to official guidelines.

As the UK’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921 after 569 patients died in 24 hours – a slight increase on Wednesday’s record total – a Downing Street briefing to journalists on Thursday revealed that the PM had not fully recovered from the deadly disease.

[The Prime Minister] continues to have mild symptoms but he does still have symptoms.

Johnson’s spokesman pointed to Public Health England’s guidelines insisting that “you need to self isolate for a period of seven days,” adding that there would be “no change in that” with regards to the prime minister.

Asked whether leaving isolation while still displaying Covid-19 symptoms would be reckless, he insisted that the PM would follow medical advice.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) guidelines on coronavirus state that if the patient still has a high temperature after seven days then they should “keep self-isolating” until their temperature returns to normal. However, there is no need to self-isolate if a persistent cough is still prevalent.

The UK’s stance on the self-isolation timeframe for Covid-19 sufferers has provoked much criticism. The seven-day policy goes against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) advice which states that people should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Many people on social media have reacted angrily to the prospect of Johnson coming out of quarantine. One person tweeted: “How in any version of sanity can Johnson end isolation while still displaying symptoms?” While another claimed it would be “utterly irresponsible” of the prime minister to stop self-isolation having seemingly not fully recovered from the virus.

UK coronavirus deaths climbed to 2,921 on Wednesday, with 33,718 people having tested positive for coronavirus, according to new figures published by the Department of Health and Social Care.

