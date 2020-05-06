PM Johnson says UK hopes to EASE some lockdown measures on Monday

Boris Johnson has revealed that some of the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions could be rolled back on Monday. However, the prime minister warned that it would be an “economic disaster” if relaxing the rules sparked a spike in cases.

Facing off against new Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time on Wednesday, Johnson said that he wants some lockdown easing measures to come into force from Monday.

Johnson, who endured a lengthy spell in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus, said that he will address the nation on Sunday to outline the changes.

“The reason for that is very simple. We have to be sure that the data is going to support our ability to do this,” he explained. “We will want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday.”

The prime minister added that parliament will then be updated on the plans on Monday. This timing prompted House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to remark that in the future he hopes that the house will be updated first.

In response to a question from Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party, Johnson warned it would be an “economic disaster” to relax the lockdown in a way which triggered a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Johnson’s remarks come after the UK’s Covid-19 death toll moved ahead of Italy’s to make it the European country which has been hardest-hit by the virus.

