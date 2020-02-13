PMQs: ‘Demeaning’ Corbyn skewered over deportation rant as Boris brutally hits back

BORIS JOHNSON has launched a furious attack against Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons, accusing him of “demanding” himself and “besmirching the reputation of the Windrush generation in a huge rant on deportation.

Boris Johnson clashed with the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions, and the political rivals immediately became engaged in a war of words. Jeremy Corbyn said: “Does the Prime Minister think that someone who came to this country at the age of five and was compelled to carry drugs, released five years ago and never reoffended, deserves to be deported?” The Prime Minister replied: “While I cannot comment on individual cases, it is entirely right that foreign national offenders should be deported from this country in accordance to the law.”

But the Labour leader raged the Government “has learnt absolutely nothing from the Windrush scandal”. He added: “This cruel and callous Government is trying to mislead the British people into believing it is solely deporting foreign nationals who are guilty of murder, rape and other very serious offences. This is clearly not the case. “Take the example of a young black boy who came to the UK aged five and is now being deported after serving time for a drugs offence. “If there was a case of a young white boy with blonde hair who later dabbled in Class A drugs and conspired with a friend to beat up a journalist, would he deport that boy or is it one rule for young black boys from the carribbevn and white boys from the US?”

A furious Mr Johnson snapped back: “The Right Honourable Gentleman demeans himself and besmirches the reputation of the Windrush generation who came to this country to work in our public services to teach children in this country to make lives better. “He has no right to conflate them with those with foreign national offenders we are deporting today.”

Boris Johnson says: “Isalute everyone involved in bringing home potential victims of coronavirus, considering the difficulties and risks they face. “Our NHS have so far done an outstanding job in preparing and informing the country.” Labour MP for Harrow West Gareth Thomas asks when Northwick Park – the hospital in his local constituency – will receive some “Government love and attention”. He says the hospital has not met its A&E target since August 2014, and could end the financial year with a deficit close to £100million. Mr Johnson responds: “The highest number of people ever attended A&E last month – two million people – and the demand is exceptional. “We are responding with a record investment in the NHS – £34billion – and recruiting 50,000 more nurses to help address that crisis.”

Labour MP for Nottingham north Alex Norris outlines how on a daily basis, 280 shop workers are victims of violence at work. He asks the Prime Minister to publish his “call for evidence” and urges him to meet shop workers who have been victims of violent crime. But Mr Johnson hits back with a dig at Jeremy Corbyn. He says: “We should not tolerate crimes aof violence against shop workers or anyone else. “Therefore, I find it paradoxical the leader of his party is soft one the deportation of serious violent offenders.” The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford highlighted the human plight suffered by victims of the Syrian War. He asked Mr Johnson for how responsible his Government should feel over the humanitarian crisis. After Mr Johnson highlighted the £3.2billion in funding Britain had committed to the humanitarian crisis, Mr Blackford said: “The question was about these children who are literally freezing to death. “Assad has delivered death and destruction on these people. A man who has gassed his own civilians. “Is the message the Prime Minister is sending, is the UK government is washing his hands on the Syrian people?” Mr Johnson replies: “He needs to consult his memory better, he will find this country and this government has consistently called for the end to the Assad regime, has led the world in denouncing the cruelty of the Assad regime to his own people.”

Jeremy Corbyn urges Mr Johnson to fight for justice in the Harry Dunn case. He says it was unfair the US could request extradition for British citizens in certain circumstances when the UK cannot do the same in return. The Labour leader urges Mr Johnson to fight for an "equal and balanced" deal with the US. Mr Johnson says: "I think the Honourable Gentleman has a point. I do think there are elements of that relationship that are unbalanced. "But it is totally different from the case of Harry Dunn."