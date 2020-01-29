PMQs: Shock as SNP tries to leverage HOLOCAUST to demand more powers for Scotland

BORIS JOHNSON has kicked off today’s PMQs by blasting the SNP’s shocking attempt the leverage the Holocaust to demand more devolved powers for Holyrood.

SNP’s Carol Monaghan kicked off PMQs by marking Holocaust Memorial Day and stating the UK was a “beacon of hope” during the Second World War for thousands of Jews. But she then said the “beacon had dimmed” as she asked Boris Johnson to devolve more powers to Scotland over immigration, following the Commons’ decision to reject the Dubs amendment on unaccompanied child refugees. But the Prime Minister hit out at her claims and accused the Scottish MP of doing a “disservice to this country’s reputation” and its record on child refugees.

Mr Johnson said: “We have not only taken 41,000 unaccompanied children since 2010. “But I think this whole country can be very proud of everything that we continue to do to commemorate the Holocaust and what took place there.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Robert said many people are not happy about Brexit and asked the Prime Minister to meet with her party to discuss Wales’ prospects after Brexit. The Prime Minister responded and said he agrees on the need for unity but reminded her that Wales voted for Brexit. Boris Johnson was quizzed by a Labour Party backbencher over the BBC. Labour’s Mike Amesbury said: “Is the BBC a mortal enemy of the Conservative Party or a cherished British institution that will be funded by the license fee?” Mr Johnson, who has previously questioned the BBC’s license fee, quickly replied: “Mr Speaker, I can certainly say the BBC is cherished British institution and not a mortal enemy of the Conservative Party.” Tory MP Andy Carter asked if the Government will hire more doctors. In response, the Prime Minister said it will. He told Labour’s Meg Hillier that the Government is recruiting 6,000 more GPs. He said the Tories were the party of delivery, decision and democracy. Labour’s Karl Turner asked the Prime Minister to look into the wages of seafarers, who he said are expected to work for less than the minimum wage. Boris Johnson said he accepst this is a serious issue and is hapy to take up the issue. He said the transport secretary will convene a meeting.

In response to Green MP Caroline Lucas, Mr Johnson said he vows not to spend another penny on coal projects. The Prime Minister said he had the “upmost respect” for the people of Scotland but had less respect for the SNP government. He said under their leadership Scotland is “producing less growth than any other part of the UK”. Boris Johnson said the House can expect an announcement on HS2 “very shortly”. He said the Government was currently reviewing HS2 and is considering whether it will proceed with it. Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns a Conservative saids in Yorkshire Brexiters will be celebrating Brexit on Friday. Mr Johnson says he wishes them well and hopes they enjoy their Brexit bash. Mr Blackford quizzed the Prime Minister over the immigration system once the UK has left the European Union. He said: “Scotland, of course, is being dragged out of the European Union against our will…we hope the European friends will keep the light on for Scotland.” Mr Blackford argued Scotland should be able to to have a “Scottish Visa” which was swiftly rejected by the Prime Minister. Mr Johnson insisted the UK would soon have a “points-based” system “which will deliver immigration for this whole country”. He said the idea of a Scotland-only visa is “fanciful”.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn said he “condemns human rights abuses in all countries, including Iran”. He then accused Mr Johnson of being willing to agree a “sell-out” trade deal with the US. Boris Johnson said the opposition leader was “a supporter and defender of the Iranian regime in Iran”. The Prime Minister said he will continue to raise the issue of rights for women in Saudi Arabia. Mr Corbyn said President Trump’s peace plan “is not a peace plan” and asked when the Prime Minister meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will he call for a genuine peace plan? Mr Johnson responded and said this problem has bedevilled the world for years. He said this plan is a genuine peace plan, and it could lead to a two-state solution. Mr Corbyn said: “President Trump’s latest peace plan is not a peace plan. “It will annex Palestinian territory, lock in illegal Israeli colonisation, transfer Palestinian citizens of Israel and deny Palestine people their fundamental rights.” But, the Prime Minister quickly snapped back at Mr Corbyn while branding him “so characteristically negatively”. He said: “Let’s be clear, this is a problem that has bedevilled the world for decades and the Middle East, in particular, No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution. “It would ensure that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and the Palestinian people. “And I urge him, rather than being so characteristically negatively, to reach out…and urge those to engage.”