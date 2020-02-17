Pokemon Home: Nintendo app rewards Android and iOS users with FREE bonuses

POKEMON HOME is out now, and the brand new Nintendo app for iOS and Android offers Pocket Monster trainers some free rewards.

Pokemon Home has been released on the Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS, and the latest Nintendo app offers trainers some free Pocket Monster bonuses. Pokemon Home is a cloud service from Nintendo which allows trainers to store Pocket Monsters they’ve collection from previous games in one place. At launch Pokemon Home supports the Sword and Shield Switch games as well as the Let’s Go titles and the Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Bank.

While there are also plans for Pokemon Home to support Pokemon Go in the future. And as fans get to grips with organising their Pokemon collection they have been delivered some great news about the Android and iOS app. It has been revealed that Pokemon Home users will get free rewards for completing certain milestones in the game. The news was revealed in a post by Serebii.net who are keeping a running list of the Mystery Gifts as and when trainers learn of them.

Here are the known Pokemon Home rewards… • Pokemon Home users get Pichu after placing your first sticking in the binder • Rotom is awarded to Pokemon Home users after your first Pokemon that is deposited in the Global Trade Station is taken • Pokemon Home users get an Eevee after your first Pokemon which is deposited into the Wonder Box is taken As reported in a post by Polygon, your Pokemon gift will last for a month after activation. Pokemon Home can be used as a free service but has a number of features that are only available on the paid-for premium plan.

For instance, moving Pokemon from the Pokemon Bank is only available with the paid subscription to Pokemon Home. While the basic version only offers user the chance to deposit 30 Pokemon, but the Premium version offers up to 6,000 Pokemon. A year’s worth of access to Pokemon Home Premium costs £14.39, with 90 days of access £4.49 and 30 days of access £2.69. Here are more details on Pokemon Home taken from the service’s official website… The Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile device version of Pokemon Home support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. There are plans to support Pokemon GO in the future as well.