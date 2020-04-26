‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ Announces Netflix Release Date: What New Episodes Will Bring

In recent months, the Pokémon world has faced new uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result, it was announced that the production of “Pokemon: The Series” has been postponed for the foreseeable future, which likely disappointed anime fans. However, thanks to an announcement on Thursday, those who are interested in the franchise will have a way to keep up with Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and others, as the official release date of Netflix’s “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” was revealed.

The animated series will follow Ash and Pikachu as they travel to Cerise Laboratory, a new research facility that is focused on solving various Pokémon mysteries. Once there, he will meet Goh, another boy who has his own set of goals. Between the two, they will attempt to catch every Pokémon and become masters.

In the new trailer, some of the original 151 Pokémon can be seen, such as Butterfree, Cubone, and Magikarp. Team Rocket with Meowth also make appearances. The full clip can be seen below.

According to Deadline, The Pokémon Company International intentionally chose Netflix as their partner on the new project for a specific reason.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at the company.

The first 12 episodes of Season 23 will premiere June 12 on Netflix. New episodes will then be added quarterly until the season finale.

Aside from the new show, the popular series has remained in the news for a variety of reasons throughout recent months. Not only has a star of “Detective Pikachu” spoken about the possibility of a sequel to the 2019 Ryan Reynolds film, but a new Pokémon of the Year was recently crowned after a worldwide vote.

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series” will premiere on Netflix on June 12.