Pokemon Sword and Shield fans get exciting Nintendo update about what future holds

POKEMON Sword and Shield fans have been delivered an exciting update about what the future could hold from Nintendo.

Pokemon Sword and Shield gamers have plenty to look forward in 2020 following the release of the hit Nintendo Switch exclusive a few months ago. This year two pieces of Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC will launch, bringing with it more than 200 new Pocket Monsters from previous games. The upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC was revealed in a Pokemon Direct held by Nintendo earlier this month.

The first piece of Pokemon DLC, The Isle of Armor, will be out before the end of June while the second, The Crown Tundra, is out in autumn 2020. Those who decide against purchasing this DLC will still be able to get the new Pokemon via other means such as trading. Not only that, but in a few months time the Nintendo Switch will be getting a surprise remake of DS hit Pokemon Mystery Dungeon. It’s an exciting time to be a Pokemon fan, and ahead of the release of the new DLC fans have been delivered an exciting update.

Fans have been left wondering if the existence of another new Pokemon game has been leaked. The news comes courtesy of Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick, who revealed there has been a flurry of recent trademarks from Nintendo and Game Freak. The most eye-catching of these trademarks is one for PokePark. PokePark is a spin-off game from the Pokemon series which appeared on the Wii and then was re-released on the Wii U. It spawned a sequel, PokePark 2: Wonders Beyond, which was launched in Europe on 2012. But that was it for the series, with no PokePark 3 getting released – despite petitions and Twitter hashtags calling for it.

However the latest Pokemon trademarks have given fans fresh hope that their demands could finally be getting met by Nintendo. The news was revealed by Merrick who in a post online said: “Nintendo, Game Freak, Creatures Inc. registered a flurry of trademarks a couple of weeks ago that went public today. “Most are retrademarks of existing Pokemon and new Pokemon, but among them is…PokePark. “Dare I hope?” The news was met with excitement and trepidation from fans who were left wondering if a new PokePark game could be on the cards. Responding to the news one posted: “PokePark is my favourite Pokemon spinoff”.

Another tweeted: “PokePark 3 would be so rad”. And one added: “I WOULD CRY REAL ADULT WOMAN TEARS.” The news comes as fans have been delivered an update about another exciting launch that Nintendo have in the works. At the moment the House of Mario are busy prepping for the opening of Super Nintendo World, which is set to welcome its first visitors this year. Super Nintendo World is the first theme park based on games from the iconic Japanese developer.