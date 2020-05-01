Poland to reopen hotels and shopping malls on May 4 – PM

WARSAW, April 29 – Poland will reopen hotels and shopping malls on May 4 while it will consider reopening pre-schools on May 6, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, in a move to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Poland started relaxing some curbs earlier in April, saying they were costly for the economy. It has reopened forests and parks and eased rules on the number of customers in shops.

By Wednesday, the European Union member state of 38 million had reported 12,415 cases and 606 deaths. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Toby Chopra)