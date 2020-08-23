Police launch major search for missing girl, 12, who vanished during Storm Ellen

Police are “extremely concerned” after a 12-year-old girl has gone missing during Storm Ellen.

Grace Clarke hasn’t been seen since she left her house in the Hollingdean area of Brighton around 9pm on Friday – the UK’s third day experiencing the storm.

Grace is white, 5ft tall, with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and Nike sliders.

Brighton Sergeant Simon Marchant said: “We, and her family, are enormously worried about Grace and would ask her, if she is reading this, to make contact with either us, her family or a responsible adult.

“There is a possibility she may be taking shelter from the wind and the rain either in wooded areas in the Varndean or Hollingbury areas, or potentially in outhouses or sheds in people’s gardens.

“We are urging everyone to check their premises for signs of Grace and to keep an eye out for her.”

If you see Grace please dial 999 immediately.

Parts of the south-west of England and Wales suffered winds of up to 70mph on Friday resulting in the RNLI and HM Coastguard urging members of the public to be cautious in coastal areas.

There were 10 flood warnings in parts of the UK on Friday night, meaning flooding is expected.

The Environment Agency issued a further 24 flood alerts for swathes of the south-west.