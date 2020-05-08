Police officer Constable Joshua Prestney is honoured with a moving funeral service

18 SHARES Share Tweet

The heartbroken mother of a police officer who was hit and killed by a truck in his first week in the job has kissed her son’s coffin goodbye in an emotional farewell before he was laid to rest.

Constable Joshua Prestney was killed on duty after a truck crashed into him and his three colleagues in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew in Melbourne two weeks ago.

The officers had pulled over Richard Pusey, who was allegedly speeding down the Eastern Freeway at 149km/h in his Porsche 911 and tested positive for meth and marijuana, when they were fatally struck.

A private funeral to honour the 28-year-old triathlon enthusiast was held on Monday at 10am at his former Catholic high school, Xavier College.

Tragic photographs captured the moment his coffin – draped in an Australian flag – was kissed one last time by mother Belinda as brother Alex broke down in tears.

Const Prestney’s brother, also a respected police officer, had only presented him with his badge when he graduated from the academy last December.

His long-term girlfriend Stacey and father Andrew were also at the small funeral, which was followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Airlie Conference Centre.

Const Prestney lost his life alongside Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Glen Humphris.

Funerals have been held for them in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Victorian police escorted Const Humphris’ body to the border of NSW at Albury-Wodonga, where their interstate colleagues continued the journey to the officer’s final resting place in Newcastle.

A state memorial service will be held when coronavirus measures including a 10-person funeral limit are lifted.

The truck driver charged over the deaths said he was ‘genuinely sorry and saddened’ about their deaths.

Mohinder Singh, 47, expressed the sentiment through a statement released by his lawyer Steve Pica on Sunday.

‘Mr Singh is genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lost their lives as a result of the collision,’ the short statement from Mr Pica said.

‘He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives.’

The Cranbourne man did not apply for bail when he faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court last week and is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.

The officers had been standing in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew as they prepared to impound a Porsche 911.

But the group of police officers were soon ploughed into by a truck as they stood on the roadside, while the car’s owner – Richard Pusey – allegedly fled on foot.

Pusey was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Constable Prestney completed a Bachelor in creative industries at the Australian College of the Arts before joining and was stationed at Boroondara.

His mum and dad spoke of their grief last week, saying they were ‘broken’ and that the pain had ‘taken their breath away’.

‘Alex has lost his best friend, big brother and offsider,’ Constable Prestney’s family said in a heartbreaking statement on April 25.

‘Josh’s partner Stacey has lost her angel; they were perfect for one another and had made plans for their future together. Our heart bleeds for her.

‘As his parents, Andrew and I are broken.

‘The thought of never hearing his guitar playing throughout the house, never sharing our sporting adventures together again, never going to the football with him again, never laughing over silly family jokes with him again breaks our hearts and fills us with a pain that has taken our breath away.’

The family spoke of their unimaginable pain and paid tribute to their son’s fun and adventurous life, saying he was an ‘amazing guitarist’ who loved hard rock and metal music.

He was a dedicated sports fan, and was described as a passionate triathlete himself.

‘In 1991 a bright light came into our world in the form of our beautiful son Joshua,’ his family continued.

‘For his dad, a best mate, for his mum, a protector and someone who never ceased to make us smile.

‘From the start he was a creative, insightful, loving and genuine soul. He was blessed with many talents that he nurtured and developed with persistence and drive.

‘Music was at the heart of everything he did; it made him who he was in so many ways.

‘Josh was a passionate Collingwood supporter who had many animated discussions about players and the statistics of the game with his dad Andrew and brother Alex.

‘He cried all the way home after the 2002 Grand Final loss, as a 10 year old.

‘He was the same way with basketball, playing as a junior and becoming an avid Melbourne United and LA Lakers fan. Josh loved competing in triathlons, having completed 2 full Ironman events.

‘He loved his long distance running and cycling, especially when doing this with his dad, with whom he often travelled to compete.’