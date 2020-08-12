Police officer fired for ‘sharing explicit photo’ of blackmailed murder victim, 21

A police officer has been sacked after colleagues claimed he shared explicit images of a murdered woman.

Lauren McCluskey told police she was being blackmailed by her sex-offender ex-boyfriend.

The University of Utah student was found murdered on the campus nine days later.

She reportedly complained 20 times about being harassed by Melvin Rowland, 37.

After her death, police officer Miguel Deras allegedly showed personal pictures of the 21-year-old victim to co-workers.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Deras had saved the personal photos Lauren shared with him in 2018.

An internal investigation concluded that the police officer, who worked as an officer at the university, had “mishandled sensitive evidence”.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety came to the conclusion that Deras showed “at least three male co-workers” the pictures of the woman without a reason to.

He also allegedly showed the photos to a sergeant at the murder scene the night Lauren was killed after the sergeant said he wondered what she had looked like.

The officer also allegedly showed a threat made by Rowland to Lauren.

Rowland had said he would release the images unless she paid him $1,000. The registered sex offender shot her nearly two years ago before later killing himself.

Her parents are currently pushing ahead with a $56 million lawsuit against the university.

Jill and Matt McCluskey claim officers did not act properly after being alerted to the harassment ‘more than 20 times’.

Her mother said in a statement on Wednesday: “Officer Deras’ egregious misconduct in betraying a victim’s trust by displaying private evidence photos to officers who are not involved in the investigation is a crime.

“The University of Utah continues to mislead, continues to cover up the facts and continues to fail to take responsibility for the murder of our daughter.

“Last May, the university claimed that Deras never showed pictures of Lauren to any noninvolved officers.

“But today, the independent investigation shows the university’s representation was totally false.”

Ruth Watkins, the president of the University of Utah, says there was “no reason to believe Rowland could have been stopped”.