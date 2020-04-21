Police patrol SA holiday spots over Easter

South Australians planning to travel over the Easter long weekend should expect a prominent police presence, ensuring they comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Police commissioner Grant Stevens said officers will patrol holiday destinations, ensuring those who travel against the advice to stay home comply with social distancing and crowd gathering rules.

“Some of these holiday destinations have communities in an older age brackets and those older people are concerned about this,” the commissioner said.

“We shouldn’t be doing anything that raises concern or fear in our community.”

He said police would investigate if they are advised of breaches, with those who flout the rules being handed $1000 on the spot fines.

So far, nine people have been fined and 13 were given written warnings.

Commissioner Stevens said police assessed a person’s effort to comply and judged if there was a misunderstanding or minor breach of obligations.

“When we find someone is blatantly disregarding those requirements or there are repeated instances, that’s when someone should expect the $1000 fine.”

About 2900 random checks were made on those required to self quarantine or self isolate, with only five found to non-comply.

While 15,500 business premises have been inspected, only 121 broke the rules.

There remains only one officer who has tested positive to the virus, which he contracted while overseas with his family.

The commissioner said only one per cent of the force was isolating, with that number decreasing as fewer people returned home from interstate.

He reassured no significant impact was made on the workforce.

Noting the state’s first coronavirus related death, the commissioner said it was the sad reality of the virus.

“This is a tragedy but it’s a stark reminder that despite the good numbers we’ve been seeing of positive test results, this is a disease that has a devastating impact on the community.

“We will see more people lose their lives in SA, our endeavour is to minimise that.”