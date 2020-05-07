Police pause in solemn salute for fallen hero Lynette Taylor who was farewelled in a quiet service

The first of four police officers killed in a senseless truck crash last week has been farewelled in a solemn send-off at Victoria’s police academy.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, 60, had been on the job for 31-years when her life was cut short in a truck crash that claimed the lives of three of her colleagues.

On Thursday, police stopped in their tracks to pay tribute to their fallen comrade who has just left the Victoria Police Academy – in Melbourne’s southeast – for her final journey.

Three police officers on motorcycles accompanied the hearse as it left the service – a lone piper playing ‘Amazing Grace’.

The skies opened with hail as the hearse prepared to pull out of the iron gates of the academy.

Scenes from the funeral were a far cry from days gone by where officers lined View Mount Road in guards of honour for their fallen colleagues.

When Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rod Miller were gunned down in Moorabbin – southeast of Melbourne – in 1998, police lined and marched the streets in their honour.

Only 10 of the fallen officer’s friends and family were able to participate in the service due to the tough distancing restrictions brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton was among those present at the academy on Thursday after joining the police chaplin to officiate the service.

The remainder of Senior Constable Taylor’s colleagues, friends and family were forced to watch the hour-long service from their computer screens via a live stream.

Her funeral marks a bitter four days for Victoria Police officers, who will farewell Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Kevin King at the academy on Friday.

The funeral for Constable Josh Prestney will take place at Xavier College on Monday.

Police across the state stopped to pay tribute to Senior Constable Taylor at the conclusion of Thursday’s service.

The word was put out across the police radio by Mr Ashton, who called his troops to attention.

Police walking the beat across Melbourne’s quiet streets paused while police cars came to a halt and turned on their headlights.

Officers at police stations across Victoria congregated outside to form guards of honour.

At Richmond, not far from where the four officers were killed, members formed-up outside in a touching tribute.

Tonight the police academy will be bathed in blue light in tribute to the officer and in preparation for the services that will come.

All four of the officers were killed when Mohinder Singh allegedly drove his refrigerated chicken truck into the them on the Eastern Freeway.

The 47-year old has been charged with four counts of culpable driving over the deaths and remains behind bars for now.

Richard Pusey, 41, also faces charges amid allegations he filmed Sen-Constable Taylor dying before fleeing the scene.

He too remains in jail.

Last week, Mr Ashton said the dead officers would be honoured in full once the distancing restrictions were lifted.

‘We’ve got to stick at it at the moment. We’ve got to make sure that we’re still doing the right thing so that we don’t encounter reinfection rates that make this an even more tragic emergency than it already is,’ he said.

Mr Ashton said he could not provide a date or a month as to when the formal ceremonies would be held.

‘One thing I am determined is that it is as soon as we can. I don’t want any big delay. As soon as it is possible to do something – significant, meaningful – that people can attend, I intend that we do that,’ he said.

‘As soon as it’s possible, we’ll have the plans in place and we’ll get the go button, get it done as soon as we can.’

Senior Constable Taylor had been a respected member of Victoria Police dating back to 1989.

She was recognised by the Chief Commissioner for good work while performing duties at the traffic camera office.

She also earned the National Medal first clasp, National Police Service medal and the Victoria Police Service medal fourth clasp.

Senior Constable Taylor is survived by her husband, a former Victoria Police officer, Stuart Schultz and their two sons, Nathan and Alexander.

When not working for good, the dedicated officer had loved to travel and spent a year sailing around the South Pacific on a yacht.

She and her husband had been in the process of building their dream retirement home overlooking Bass Strait on Victoria’s south east coast.

There she had hoped to spend her days travelling and fishing.

Her colleagues said she had a reputation of going into bat for others and challenging decisions that she believed were unfair.

‘She had a great sense of humour and her colleagues will fondly remember seeing her smiling face every day,’ one officer said.

Despite the allegations against Pusey, Dr Amanda Sampson said she immediately pulled over and comforted Senior Constable Taylor until her final breath.

‘All of the officers were treated with dignity and respect that they deserve,’ she said.