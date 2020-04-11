Police pay birthday visit to cheer up four-year-old

A four-year-old who had his birthday celebrations cancelled because of coronavirus has been cheered up by a visit from the boys in blue.

Dexter Lee was meant to be celebrating his fourth birthday on a family holiday but it was cancelled due to the lockdown and his mother Anna had to tell him he couldn’t invite his friends to their home in Mossley Hill, Liverpool.

She asked friends if they knew of any police officers who could drive past the house to give a special wave to Dexter, who wants to join the force when he grows up, and the message was passed on to Merseyside Police.

Sergeant Mark Wilson and force mascot Bobby paid a special birthday visit to Dexter, armed with a goodie bag and a superhero card from Chief Constable Andy Cooke.

Dexter’s grandparents Fred and Margaret Diamond and Andy and Mari Lee, who have been in isolation at home, were able to join the celebrations from their cars outside the house, along with neighbours.

The youngster and his big brother Freddie got to try out the blues and twos in the police van, while baby brother Mason, aged six months, looked on.

Dexter’s parents Anna and Rob said: “We are grateful to the police and Mark in particular for helping to make Dexter’s birthday exciting.

“Obviously we have been staying at home for the last two weeks in line with the guidelines and it can get a bit repetitive with little ones.

“The most we were hoping for was for a police officer to drive by and flash the sirens. We are so overwhelmed by the effort the police went to today. It has brought a lot of cheer to us and the whole neighbourhood.”

Dexter, who had Happy Birthday sung to him by the street, is now looking forward to a visit to Speke police station when restrictions are lifted.