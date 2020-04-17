Polish c.bank shortens rate-setting conference; decision …

WARSAW, April 6 – The Polish central bank will certainly shorten its monthly rate-setting meeting to one day from the typical two this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, it claimed on Monday.

The meeting will certainly be held just on Wednesday, out Tuesday and Wednesday, as anticipated, the financial institution said on its web site.

Analysts questioned by Reuters anticipate the Monetary Policy Council to leave rates unchanged after a cut of 50 basis points in the benchmark price to 1.00% last month. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)