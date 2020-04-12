Poll: Are you doing more online shopping than normal during the Covid-19 crisis?

LOTS OF PEOPLE are turning to online shopping – for groceries and other items – amid the Covid-19 crisis.

For many businesses, online shopping has been a lifeline as they’ve had to shut their physical premises.

Meanwhile, some supermarkets have asked people who are able to go to a shop to leave online delivery slots for older or vulnerable people.

Yesterday it was announced that restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of the virus are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

People over the age of 70 and other categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 have to continue cocooning and not leave their homes.

We want to know: Are you doing more online shopping than normal during the Covid-19 crisis?