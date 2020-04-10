Poll: Did you give up anything for Lent?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

And, if so, did you stick to it?

MANY PEOPLE CHOOSE to give up something like chocolate or drinking alcohol for Lent.

Others take up something – such as learning a new language or cooking more – in the weeks leading up to Easter.

Whether you’re religious or not, it can be an opportunity to make positive changes in your life.

We want to know: Did you give up anything for Lent?

Poll Results:

No, I didn’t do anything differently (4037)

Yes, and I stuck to it (1226)

Yes, but I didn’t stick to it (638)

No, but I took up something (268)

Are you planning to eat some cake on Sunday?

