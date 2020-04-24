Poll: Do you agree with the delay of the Leaving Cert exams?

THE RESULTS OF a survey released today show that 71% of parents surveyed were not in favour of deferring Leaving Cert exams to July/August.

A couple of weeks ago, the government announced the Leaving Cert would be postponed until late July or August, and the Junior Cert would be cancelled and replaced by school-based assessments in September.

Earlier this week, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert exams would take place.

Today we’re asking: Do you agree with the delay of the Leaving Cert exams?