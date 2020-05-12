Poll: Do you wear a face mask in public?

THE ISSUE OF wearing face masks in public has been guided so far on the available information emerging about Covid-19.

The World Health Organization says the use of medical masks in the community may create a false sense of security and lead to a neglect in hand hygiene and physical distancing.

In terms of masks made from cotton or fabric, it says there is no current evidence to make a recommendation for or against their use in a community setting.

However, this advice is from 6 April and other expert analysis has been published since.

Many countries including Austria, Germany and France have made face masks compulsory in public spaces.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has called for the compulsory wearing of face masks on all public transport in Ireland as restrictions ease.

The Irish government is expected to offer guidance on the issue of face coverings (its preferred terminology) by 18 May when phase one of the country’s exit from lockdown is due to begin.

So today we’re asking: Do you wear a face mask in public?