Poll: Do you wear sunscreen when it’s sunny in Ireland?

IT’S ONLY APRIL but the weather lately has been mighty.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures will be higher from Monday after a cloudier few days, as dry and sunny conditions return with high pressure becoming dominant again.

As the country continues to follow Covid-19 restrictions, our brief daily excercise has never been as important. And it’s only made better by the sun beating down.

But before you head out to soak up some rays, will you be protecting your skin?

Today we’re asking, When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen?