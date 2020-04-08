Poll: Do you welcome new garda powers for restricting movement during Covid-19 crisis?

GARDAÍ HAVE NEW powers to arrest and detain members of the public who flout the advice of the public health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet members signed off on the measures yesterday, and they were signed by Health Minister Simon Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Attorney General last night.

Measures in place at present mean members of the public must stay at home, except to gather essential goods, to provide essential care, or to get a brief spell of exercise within 2km of their home.

However, some people are not abiding by these guidelines and authorities are worried more people will flout the guidelines over the Easter weekend.

Those convicted under the new rules could face a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of €2,500.

