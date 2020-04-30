 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Poll: Have you been doing much online shopping during the pandemic?

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

IN ITS LATEST economic report, digital agency Wolfgang Digital has reported that there has been a 58% increase in web traffic for online retailers compared to usual levels. 

Google Trends also reports that searches to ‘buy online’ are treble that of last Christmas or on ‘Black Friday’ in November.

But have you been part of the trend?

Poll: Have you been doing much online shopping during the pandemic? 

Poll Results:

More than usual (2084)

None (1607)

A little (1402)

About the same as usual (974)

Yes, a lot (889)

I’ve never bought anything online (175)

