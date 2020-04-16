Poll: Have you taken up a new exercise since restrictions came in?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary 

Restrictions on movement in Ireland were extended last week until 5 May.

AS THE COUNTRY continues to follow restrictions on movement, many people have taken the opportunity during Covid-19 to fit in their 20-minute daily exercise. 

People already jogged and walked prior to these restrictions but with gyms closed there’s scope for more outdoor activities. 

Today, we want to know: Have you taken up a new form of exercise since restrictions came in?

Poll Results:

Yes (857)

No (855)

I’ve no interest/I’ve no opinion (48)

