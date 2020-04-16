Poll: Have you taken up a new exercise since restrictions came in?

Restrictions on movement in Ireland were extended last week until 5 May.
AS THE COUNTRY continues to follow restrictions on movement, many people have taken the opportunity during Covid-19 to fit in their 20-minute daily exercise.
People already jogged and walked prior to these restrictions but with gyms closed there’s scope for more outdoor activities.
Today, we want to know: Have you taken up a new form of exercise since restrictions came in?
Poll Results:
Yes (857)
No (855)
I’ve no interest/I’ve no opinion (48)