Poll: How are you coping during the Covid-19 crisis?

DAILY LIFE HAS changed dramatically for many of us in recent weeks as the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current situation is very difficult for a lot of people – many have lost their jobs or, in some cases, a loved one, or are struggling with not seeing their friends or relatives.

In a recent survey, more than one in three people in Ireland reported levels of anxiety, depression or stress. Support is available and resources and advice can be viewed here.

Separately, researchers are looking into the impact of quarantine on romantic relationships.

We want to know: How are you coping during the Covid-19 crisis?