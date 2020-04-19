Poll: How often do you play the Lotto?

ONE LUCKY WINNER has just scooped over €9.7 million after winning last night’s Lotto jackpot.

The Irish Lotto jackpot has been rolling over since 1 February, leading to last night’s big win.

No location for the winning ticket has yet been announced but the National Lottery has confirmed that there is just one winner.

