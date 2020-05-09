Poll: Should hairdressers open up before 20 July under strict measures?

HAIRDRESSERS WON’T BE opening until 20 July under the government’s plan, as cutting people’s hair is not an essential service.

But Fianna Fáil’s business spokesperson Robert Troy has this morning called for the government to look at whether it can be done under strict guidelines.

Countries like Denmark, France, Spain and Germany are opening hairdressers under strict rules this month, which includes: wearing face masks, people staying 1 metre apart when hair isn’t being cut, and hairdressers operating at 30% capacity.

So, what do you think? Should we try to open hairdressers sooner under strict measures?