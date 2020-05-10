 Press "Enter" to skip to content
English Leaving Certificate paper No.1

Poll: Should Leaving Cert students be awarded full marks for oral and practical exams?

By Denis Bedoya on May 10, 2020

The main teachers’ union the ASTI called for that measure today.

ON 19 MARCH, Education Minister Joe McHugh announced that Leaving Cert students would be awarded full marks for their oral exams, and certain practical exams like the music practical.

These exams were meant to take place between 23 March and 3 April, and can be worth anything from 40% to 62.5%.

But on Friday, with the Minister’s announcement that the Leaving Cert written exams on 29 July would be cancelled, and this decision would now be reversed, so that teachers now have to estimate what grade students would have received in these exams.

Teachers’ union the ASTI has now called on that decision to be reversed, and for students to be awarded full marks for all oral and all practical exams.

So we’re asking, do you think that Leaving Cert students should be awarded full marks for their oral and practical exams?

Poll Results:

No (163)

Yes (64)

I don’t know (13)

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

