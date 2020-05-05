Poll: Should phone companies stop printing telephone directories?

IT’S THE END of an era.

The telecommunications regulator ComReg has confirmed that last year’s phone book was the final edition of the publication, after it ruled that Eir will no longer be required to publish an annual directory of telephone subscribers.

The regulator accepted that communications markets had changing rapidly and that there are now alternative methods available for the sourcing of phone numbers.

However, fewer than 2,400 copies were ordered by members of the public last year after it was decided to stop providing free printed copies to those with a landline.

But although many will have thrown out their directories, others still find them useful – particularly those without good internet access or adept at looking up phone numbers online.

So today we’re asking: Should companies stop printing telephone directories?