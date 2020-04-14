Poll: Would you back a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition government?

OVER TWO MONTHS after the general election, a government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is getting closer.

It feels like a long time ago now considering how much has changed since but, on 8 February, the Irish electorate went to the polls with the result leaving government formation uncertain.

Sinn Féin won the most first preference votes and 37 seats, with Fianna Fáil winning 38 and Fine Gael winning 35.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they won’t go into government with Sinn Féin so have been talking to each other for some time now to try reach an agreement, with the new reality of Covid-19 playing a key role in talks.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are to meet today to discuss a framework document being worked on by both parties, but they’ll need the support of others to have a majority in the Dáil.

So, today we’re asking you: Would you back a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition government?