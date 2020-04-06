Poll: Would you ever go on a ‘virtual date’?

LOVE IN THE time of coronavirus presents unique challenges.

As TheJournal.ie reported yesterday, social distancing guidelines means that conventional dates aren’t really feasible right now.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t still connect in other ways. Apps like Tinder and Bumble remain available and we have the technology available to have a date – of sorts – with someone over a video call.

Dating coach Frances Kelleher said she thinks this period could be “fantastic” for people looking to form deeper connections.

“You have to adapt and adjust to this situation – instead of asking people out for a coffee, ask them for a virtual coffee instead through Skype or WhatsApp or whatever,” she added.

So, what do you think? Would you ever go on a “virtual date”?