Poll: Would you pay an extra €10 for a meal to support restaurants after the crisis?

MANY BUSINESSES ARE struggling or have been forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An adviser to the Central Bank has said that supplementary charges – such as €10 on the cost of a meal or €1 on a pint – could help restaurants and pubs post-crisis.

Economist Alan Ahearne told the Irish Examiner it will take “a long time” for the tourism sector to recover after the pandemic and that businesses may need extra support to stay open.

We want to know: Would you pay an extra €10 for a meal to support restaurants after the crisis?