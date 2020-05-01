Pompeo says Iraqi leaders must drop sectarian quota…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 29 – Iraqi leaders must put aside a sectarian quota system and make compromises to help the formation of a government and help the bilateral relationship between Washington and Baghdad, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s president named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, the third person tapped to lead Iraq in just 10 weeks as it struggles to replace a government that fell last year after months of deadly protests.

Denis Bedoya
