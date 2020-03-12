Pope health fears as Vatican City confirms coronavirus case – outbreak spreads

THE VATICAN has confirmed its first case of coronavirus days after the Pope was forced to cancel his appearances at Mass due to ill health.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Bruni said the discovery was made yesterday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitise the areas. He said its emergency services will continue, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.

Most Vatican employees who use its health services live in Italy outside the walls of the 108-acre city state at the heart of Rome. Mr Bruni gave no details on whether the person who tested positive was such an employee or among the relatively few clergy or guards who live within the enclave. The Vatican has said Pope Francis is suffering only from a cold that is “without symptoms related to other pathologies.” The 83-year-old Romand Catholic leader, who had part of one lung removed because of an illness decades ago, ws forced to cancel a Lent retreat for the first time in his Papacy as well as most of this week’s audiences over coronavirus fears.

The Vatican said it was working with Italian authorities to keep the coronavirus from spreading in its tiny city-state, with a suspension of Pope Francis’ weekly audiences likely. Italy’s bishops yesterday took the unprecedented step of ordering Masses to be cancelled in the north of the country. A statement from the bishops conference said Masses would not be held from Monday to Saturday in churches in the Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna region as well as in the provinces of Savona in the Liguria region and Pesaro and Urbino in the Marche region.

The statement did not mention Masses on Sunday, when according to Church teaching Catholics are obliged to attend Mass unless they are ill. The move comes during the season of Lent, where more Catholics go to weekday Mass than at other times during the year. Italy remains at epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, particularly in the northern regions. The country has had 148 fatalities, making it the deadliest site for the virus outside China. It is dealing with more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the disease.